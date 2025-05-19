Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2025 Hometown Heroes Interview

    MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Henry Rice 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    ABH1 Jonathan Lee answers interview questions about USS New York (LPD 21), Fleet Week New York, Memorial Day and the Navy's 250th birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 20:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964009
    VIRIN: 150522-N-HU377-1003
    Filename: DOD_111019528
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US

