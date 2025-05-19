Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to attendees of the annual African Chiefs of Defense conference 2025,
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 09:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|964007
|VIRIN:
|250523-F-XI929-8771
|Filename:
|DOD_111019494
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAFRICOM ACHOD25, by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.