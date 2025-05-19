Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500 Festival Memorial Service

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Bradley Autry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer with the Indiana National Guard, gratefully memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice to this country, during the 500 Festival Memorial Service, at the Indiana War Memorial, in Indianapolis, May 23, 2025. The 500 Festival Memorial Service is an annual tradition which honors fallen service members and their gold star families. (Indiana National Guard video by Spc. Brad Autry)

    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    memorialday
    INNGMAY2025
    ThisIsMay
    500FestivalMemorialService
    500Festival

