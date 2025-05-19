video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer with the Indiana National Guard, gratefully memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice to this country, during the 500 Festival Memorial Service, at the Indiana War Memorial, in Indianapolis, May 23, 2025. The 500 Festival Memorial Service is an annual tradition which honors fallen service members and their gold star families. (Indiana National Guard video by Spc. Brad Autry)