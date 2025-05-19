Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis High School Seniors Awarded Navy ROTC Scholarships

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (May 2025) — Future Navy officers Mira Shapiro and Parker Steverson, seniors at Curtis Senior High School, were awarded the Navy ROTC Scholarship during a ceremony hosted by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest. The scholarship provides full tuition, a monthly stipend, and a guaranteed commission upon graduation from college. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964003
    VIRIN: 250522-N-CJ186-1001
    Filename: DOD_111019359
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASHINGTON, US

