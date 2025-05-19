Curtis High School Seniors Awarded Navy ROTC Scholarships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (May 2025) — Future Navy officers Mira Shapiro and Parker Steverson, seniors at Curtis Senior High School, were awarded the Navy ROTC Scholarship during a ceremony hosted by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest. The scholarship provides full tuition, a monthly stipend, and a guaranteed commission upon graduation from college. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)