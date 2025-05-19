Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Rail Yard Operations

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Tryo Wilt, installation transportation officer, explains how the Installation Transportation Division increases the Readiness of soldiers who live and train at Fort Riley, Fort Riley, Kansas, May 9, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964001
    VIRIN: 250522-A-GS387-1882
    Filename: DOD_111019357
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Fort Riley

