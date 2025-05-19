When Nicholas Chambers told the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where his childhood home stood before the Eaton Fire, he didn't expect anything to come of it.
The home in the Altadena community of Los Angeles County was destroyed in the January 2025 wildfire, along with the family's belongings.
What contractors found amid the ashes, he said, "brought me to tears."
Video by Marti Allen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963996
|VIRIN:
|250522-D-D0464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111019215
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An Unexpected Find; A Son's Gratitude, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.