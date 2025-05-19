Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Unexpected Find; A Son's Gratitude

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    When Nicholas Chambers told the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where his childhood home stood before the Eaton Fire, he didn't expect anything to come of it.
    The home in the Altadena community of Los Angeles County was destroyed in the January 2025 wildfire, along with the family's belongings.
    What contractors found amid the ashes, he said, "brought me to tears."
    Video by Marti Allen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963996
    VIRIN: 250522-D-D0464-1001
    Filename: DOD_111019215
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Unexpected Find; A Son's Gratitude, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download