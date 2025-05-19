An Unexpected Find; A Son's Gratitude

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When Nicholas Chambers told the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where his childhood home stood before the Eaton Fire, he didn't expect anything to come of it.

The home in the Altadena community of Los Angeles County was destroyed in the January 2025 wildfire, along with the family's belongings.

What contractors found amid the ashes, he said, "brought me to tears."

Video by Marti Allen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers