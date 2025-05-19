Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels conduct flyover at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Bollen Range

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerial demonstration team conducted media orientation flights over Bollen Air-to-Ground Range at Fort Indiantown Gap May 23, 2025 ahead of the team’s scheduled performance at the Central PA Air Show. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Manuel Gonzalez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels conduct flyover at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Bollen Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

