Blue Angels conduct flyover at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Bollen Range

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerial demonstration team conducted media orientation flights over Bollen Air-to-Ground Range at Fort Indiantown Gap May 23, 2025 ahead of the team’s scheduled performance at the Central PA Air Show. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Manuel Gonzalez)
|05.23.2025
|05.23.2025 14:33
|B-Roll
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
