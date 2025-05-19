Maj. Gen. Monté Rone, Col. Gerald Nunziato and other military leaders from across Kansas convened at the annual Kansas Military Appreciation Day event at the State Capitol in Topeka, Kansas, Feb 11, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963992
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-GS387-5678
|Filename:
|DOD_111019040
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Kansas Military Appreciation Day, by SFC Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
