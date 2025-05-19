Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Kansas Military Appreciation Day

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Monté Rone, Col. Gerald Nunziato and other military leaders from across Kansas convened at the annual Kansas Military Appreciation Day event at the State Capitol in Topeka, Kansas, Feb 11, 2025.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Kansas Military Appreciation Day, by SFC Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley

