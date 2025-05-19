Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 U.S. Army National Guard Region I Best Warrior Competition

    PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Sean Ferry and Pvt. Josephine Malloy

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    National Guard soldiers participated in the U.S. Army National Guard Region I Best Warrior Competition, May 19-23, 2025, at various locations across New Hampshire. This four-day competition tests soldiers' mental and physical readiness, and included winners of this year's region one state Best Warrior Competitions from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry and Pfc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 14:01
    Location: PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    This work, 2025 U.S. Army National Guard Region I Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Sean Ferry and PV2 Josephine Malloy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army National Guard
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    Region I Best Warrior Competition

