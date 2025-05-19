National Guard soldiers participated in the U.S. Army National Guard Region I Best Warrior Competition, May 19-23, 2025, at various locations across New Hampshire. This four-day competition tests soldiers' mental and physical readiness, and included winners of this year's region one state Best Warrior Competitions from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry and Pfc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963991
|VIRIN:
|250523-A-WS058-9790
|Filename:
|DOD_111019032
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 U.S. Army National Guard Region I Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Sean Ferry and PV2 Josephine Malloy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.