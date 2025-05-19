Memorial Day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was created to honor the men and women that make the sacrifice to service our nation.



This Memorial Day, we honor the Airmen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

From the skies above to the ground below, their courage, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Join us as we remember their legacy, reflect on the true cost of freedom, and pay tribute to the heroes who gave all.

(U.S Air Force video by Jacob Keenum and Michael Dyer)