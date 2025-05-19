Memorial Day 2025

This video was created to honor the men and women that make the sacrifice to service our nation.
This Memorial Day, we honor the Airmen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.
From the skies above to the ground below, their courage, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.
Join us as we remember their legacy, reflect on the true cost of freedom, and pay tribute to the heroes who gave all.
(U.S Air Force video by Jacob Keenum and Michael Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963974
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-TA619-9878
|Filename:
|DOD_111018907
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
