    Memorial Day 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Jacob Keenum and Michael Dyer

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    This video was created to honor the men and women that make the sacrifice to service our nation.

    This Memorial Day, we honor the Airmen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.
    From the skies above to the ground below, their courage, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.
    Join us as we remember their legacy, reflect on the true cost of freedom, and pay tribute to the heroes who gave all.
    (U.S Air Force video by Jacob Keenum and Michael Dyer)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963974
    VIRIN: 250516-F-TA619-9878
    Filename: DOD_111018907
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    This work, Memorial Day 2025, by Jacob Keenum and Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day

