    Vanguard Army 250 Exhibit interview with LTC Scott Beal 03

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Lt. Col. Scott Beal, the battalion commander, came up with the idea of an Army 250 Exhibit to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. He said all the items were voluntarily provided by the men and women of the Vanguard, and in most cases, these are very personal effects including letters and uniforms.
    “The idea behind this was to celebrate the best parts of the Army,” said Beal. “It’s also a means by which we bring people together, to celebrate the victories, to celebrate the wins… the things that make us who we are in that brotherhood and sisterhood we call the military.”
    Because the Army 250 Exhibit includes the Soldiers and Civilians’ Family memorabilia, the artifacts also represent the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Army Air Corps as well objects from our allies and adversaries.
    Lt. Col. Beal said the Army 250 Exhibit will remain in battalion headquarters, at least, until June 14, when all the memorabilia will be returned.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 12:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963970
    VIRIN: 250509-O-PX639-4669
    Filename: DOD_111018832
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    This work, Vanguard Army 250 Exhibit interview with LTC Scott Beal 03, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army 250, Army Birthday, This We’ll Defend

