Vanguard Army 250 Exhibit interview with LTC Scott Beal 02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963969" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Scott Beal, the battalion commander, came up with the idea of an Army 250 Exhibit to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. He said all the items were voluntarily provided by the men and women of the Vanguard, and in most cases, these are very personal effects including letters and uniforms.

“The idea behind this was to celebrate the best parts of the Army,” said Beal. “It’s also a means by which we bring people together, to celebrate the victories, to celebrate the wins… the things that make us who we are in that brotherhood and sisterhood we call the military.”

Because the Army 250 Exhibit includes the Soldiers and Civilians’ Family memorabilia, the artifacts also represent the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Army Air Corps as well objects from our allies and adversaries.

Lt. Col. Beal said the Army 250 Exhibit will remain in battalion headquarters, at least, until June 14, when all the memorabilia will be returned.