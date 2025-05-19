The Badge & the Blade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the sun rises over Fort Riley on May 22, 2025, three Soldiers from Irwin Army Community Hospital step off for the final test of their strength and endurance: a grueling 12-mile ruck march that culminates their pursuit of the Expert Field Medical Badge. SPC Kangle Lin, SGT Jacob Brand, and SPC Seth Adkins speak about the mental and physical toll of this elite competition.



Of the 62 candidates who began the grueling, weeklong test on May 18, 2025, only 13 earned the badge—a pass rate of just 21 percent. Among them were three Soldiers from Irwin Army Community Hospital, who stood out from a starting group of eight IACH competitors. Their success not only highlights the extreme difficulty of the EFMB but also reflects their relentless grit and preparation.



Music title "Legacy" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.