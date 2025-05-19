Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Badge & the Blade

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    As the sun rises over Fort Riley on May 22, 2025, three Soldiers from Irwin Army Community Hospital step off for the final test of their strength and endurance: a grueling 12-mile ruck march that culminates their pursuit of the Expert Field Medical Badge. SPC Kangle Lin, SGT Jacob Brand, and SPC Seth Adkins speak about the mental and physical toll of this elite competition.

    Of the 62 candidates who began the grueling, weeklong test on May 18, 2025, only 13 earned the badge—a pass rate of just 21 percent. Among them were three Soldiers from Irwin Army Community Hospital, who stood out from a starting group of eight IACH competitors. Their success not only highlights the extreme difficulty of the EFMB but also reflects their relentless grit and preparation.

    Music title "Legacy" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    ruck march
    Fort Riley
    foot march
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB)
    EFMB 2025

