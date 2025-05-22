B-Roll footage of 1st Infantry Division Soldiers participating in a 12 mile ruck at Fort Riley, Kansas. The ruck was the final portion of the 2025 E3B testing. Soldiers who finished in ruck in under three hours were awarded with either their Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge.
05.22.2025
05.23.2025
B-Roll
|963950
250522-O-SI428-7484
|DOD_111018702
00:02:41
FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|0
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division E3B Ruck, May 22, 2025, by Quinn O'Hara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
