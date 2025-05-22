1st Infantry Division E3B Ruck, May 22, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll footage of 1st Infantry Division Soldiers participating in a 12 mile ruck at Fort Riley, Kansas. The ruck was the final portion of the 2025 E3B testing. Soldiers who finished in ruck in under three hours were awarded with either their Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge.