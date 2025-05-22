Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division E3B Ruck, May 22, 2025

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Quinn O'Hara 

    1st Infantry Division

    B-Roll footage of 1st Infantry Division Soldiers participating in a 12 mile ruck at Fort Riley, Kansas. The ruck was the final portion of the 2025 E3B testing. Soldiers who finished in ruck in under three hours were awarded with either their Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963950
    VIRIN: 250522-O-SI428-7484
    Filename: DOD_111018702
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    This work, 1st Infantry Division E3B Ruck, May 22, 2025, by Quinn O'Hara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    rucking
    E3B

