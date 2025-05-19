Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vance Speaks at Naval Academy Graduation

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Vice President JD Vance delivers the commencement address to the 2025 graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy during a ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., May 23, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 11:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 963949
    Filename: DOD_111018652
    Length: 00:24:40
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vance Speaks at Naval Academy Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

