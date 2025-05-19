Vice President JD Vance delivers the commencement address to the 2025 graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy during a ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., May 23, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 11:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|963949
|Filename:
|DOD_111018652
|Length:
|00:24:40
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vance Speaks at Naval Academy Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.