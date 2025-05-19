Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement 2025
Breakout session - Lines that Liberate: Mastering the Skill of Setting Boundaries
Feeling overwhelmed and overcommitted? Discover the power of setting healthy boundaries. Learn skills to confidently communicate your limits, diminish potential conflicts, and create space for a balanced and fulfilling life.
Presenter - Ms. Vanessa Robles, DAF, Employment Assistance Program
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 10:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|963945
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-JK875-3069
|Filename:
|DOD_111018343
|Length:
|00:22:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 5 of 5, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
