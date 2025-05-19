Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 5 of 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement 2025
    Breakout session - Lines that Liberate: Mastering the Skill of Setting Boundaries
    Feeling overwhelmed and overcommitted? Discover the power of setting healthy boundaries. Learn skills to confidently communicate your limits, diminish potential conflicts, and create space for a balanced and fulfilling life.
    Presenter - Ms. Vanessa Robles, DAF, Employment Assistance Program

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 963945
    VIRIN: 250425-D-JK875-3069
    Filename: DOD_111018343
    Length: 00:22:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 5 of 5, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engagement
    Commanders Program
    Key Support Liaison
    CKSP
    Commanders Key Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download