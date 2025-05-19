B-Roll: US, Morocco conduct cargo operations at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st Airlift Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, team with Airmen assigned to the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, New York Air National Guard, to load cargo onto a KC-135R Stratotanker together with Royal Moroccan Armed Forces at African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Marrakesh, Morocco, May 19, 2025. The cargo operation helped strengthen interoperability and enhance readiness capabilities for both nations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF,) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)



Shot List:

1. (00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Moroccan Air Force C-130 landing in Marrakesh, Morocco.

2. (00:11:00) MEDIUM CLOSE UP SHOT: Royal Moroccan Air Force C-130 taxing in Marrakesh, Morocco.

3. (00:34:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st ARW, Ohio Air National Guard and 139th AES, New York Air National Guard, coordinate with each other for cargo transportation.

4. (00:43:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st ARW and 139th AES move cargo out of the Royal Moroccan Air Force C-130.

5. (00:52:00) CLOSE UP TRACKING SHOT: U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st ARW and 139th AES move cargo out of the Royal Moroccan Air Force C-130.

6. (01:05:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st ARW and 139th AES move cargo out of the Royal Moroccan Air Force C-130.

7. (01:14:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st ARW and 139th AES move cargo out of the Royal Moroccan Air Force C-130.

8. (01:23:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st ARW and 139th AES prepping equipment for loading.

9. (01:29:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st ARW and 139th AES load equipment onto the KC-135.

10. (01:39:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Flag and Royal Moroccan Air Force patches displayed on members.

11. (01:48:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and Moroccan Forces pose for a group photo in front of a KC-135.

12. (01:54:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and Moroccan Forces pose for a group photo in front of a KC-135.

13. (02:03:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and Moroccan Forces say farewell to each other.