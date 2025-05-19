B-Roll: Air Station North Bend

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend aircrew members fly through their area of operation in North Bend, Oregon, May 9, 2025. Established in 1974, Coast Guard Air Station North Bend primarily focuses on search and rescue, law enforcement, and marine environmental protection. The air station's area of responsibility extends along 220 miles of the Oregon coastline, from Pacific City to the California border, and encompasses 50 nautical miles offshore. (Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)
