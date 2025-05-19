Interview: US Sailor discusses CBRN operations in Morocco at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lamberty, a preventive medicine technician assigned to Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit 7, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, based in Rota, Spain, discusses his role during African Lion 2025 (AL25), as well as the importance of a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) demonstration with host nation partners in Agadir, Morocco, May 20, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)