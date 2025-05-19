Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 4 of 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement 2025

Breakout session - Fortify the Spirit & Warrior Ethos of Warfighters & Families

Interactive, learner centric workshop, utilizing activities, discussion, and shared insights to walk through the journey and discovery of how to develop Spiritual Fitness & Warrior Ethos as a member of the Profession of Arms.

Presenter - Maj. Chaplin Justin J. Szeker, Air University, Air Staff and War College