Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement 2025
Breakout session - Fortify the Spirit & Warrior Ethos of Warfighters & Families
Interactive, learner centric workshop, utilizing activities, discussion, and shared insights to walk through the journey and discovery of how to develop Spiritual Fitness & Warrior Ethos as a member of the Profession of Arms.
Presenter - Maj. Chaplin Justin J. Szeker, Air University, Air Staff and War College
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 10:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|963938
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-JK875-1053
|Filename:
|DOD_111018252
|Length:
|00:26:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 4 of 5, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
