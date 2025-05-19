Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 4 of 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement 2025
    Breakout session - Fortify the Spirit & Warrior Ethos of Warfighters & Families
    Interactive, learner centric workshop, utilizing activities, discussion, and shared insights to walk through the journey and discovery of how to develop Spiritual Fitness & Warrior Ethos as a member of the Profession of Arms.
    Presenter - Maj. Chaplin Justin J. Szeker, Air University, Air Staff and War College

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 963938
    VIRIN: 250425-D-JK875-1053
    Filename: DOD_111018252
    Length: 00:26:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 4 of 5, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engagement
    Commanders Program
    Key Support Liaison
    CKSP
    Commanders Key Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download