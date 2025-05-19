Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Service members from various states participate in pregame ceremonies at the Washington Nationals baseball game May 22, 2025, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. National Guard Day at the stadium kicks off a series of branch appreciation days where the Nationals dedicate one game to each of the six branches of the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963936
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-IC909-8501
    Filename: DOD_111018232
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington Nationals

