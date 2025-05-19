National Guard Day 2025 at Nationals Park

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963936" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from various states participate in pregame ceremonies at the Washington Nationals baseball game May 22, 2025, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. National Guard Day at the stadium kicks off a series of branch appreciation days where the Nationals dedicate one game to each of the six branches of the military. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)