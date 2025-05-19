Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 3 of 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963935" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement

Breakout session - Readiness Begins Within: Prioritizing Self-Care

Self-care helps us maintain a healthy relationship with ourselves. It's essential to overall health and quality of life and impacts how someone thinks, acts, feels, and responds. Join this session for tips and tools you can fit into busy schedules to prioritize self-care.

Presenter - Mr. Carl (Shep) Sheppard, Sr Human Performance Adivsor USSF, Holistic Health Approach & Human Performance