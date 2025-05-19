Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 3 of 5

Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement
Breakout session - Readiness Begins Within: Prioritizing Self-Care
Self-care helps us maintain a healthy relationship with ourselves. It's essential to overall health and quality of life and impacts how someone thinks, acts, feels, and responds. Join this session for tips and tools you can fit into busy schedules to prioritize self-care.
Presenter - Mr. Carl (Shep) Sheppard, Sr Human Performance Adivsor USSF, Holistic Health Approach & Human Performance
