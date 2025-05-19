Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 3 of 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement
    Breakout session - Readiness Begins Within: Prioritizing Self-Care
    Self-care helps us maintain a healthy relationship with ourselves. It's essential to overall health and quality of life and impacts how someone thinks, acts, feels, and responds. Join this session for tips and tools you can fit into busy schedules to prioritize self-care.
    Presenter - Mr. Carl (Shep) Sheppard, Sr Human Performance Adivsor USSF, Holistic Health Approach & Human Performance

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 963935
    VIRIN: 250425-D-JK875-2965
    Filename: DOD_111018231
    Length: 00:25:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 3 of 5, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engagement
    Commanders Program
    Key Support Liaison
    CKSP
    Commanders Key Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download