Use of Force Incident Quemado, Texas May 16, 2024 Body Worn Camera Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963934" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released body-worn camera footage today from a use of force incident which occurred near Quemado, Texas on May 16, 2024. The incident was captured on a Border Patrol Agent’s body worn camera. The video may be viewed on the Body-Worn Camera Video Releases page. CBP is committed to being a leader in law enforcement accountability and transparency. The body-worn camera footage is being released today, in compliance with CBP policy.



This use of force incident is being investigated by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility. At the conclusion of the investigation, CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board will review the incident, and the results of the review board’s proceedings will be released publicly on CBP’s website.