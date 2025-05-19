Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement 2025
Breakout session - The Power of Gratitude: Cultivating Joy in Everyday Life
Unlock the power of gratitude to transform your outlook and enhance well-being. Explore practical strategies to cultivate an attitude of gratitude and experience joy, resilience, and stronger relationships.
Presenter - Ms. Jenna Lightfoot, Integrated Resilience, AFPC/DPFZO
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 10:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|963933
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-JK875-2985
|Filename:
|DOD_111018221
|Length:
|00:22:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 2 of 5, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.