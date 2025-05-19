Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander's Key Support Program Engagement Series Part 2 of 5

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Commander Key Support Program - May Engagement 2025
    Breakout session - The Power of Gratitude: Cultivating Joy in Everyday Life
    Unlock the power of gratitude to transform your outlook and enhance well-being. Explore practical strategies to cultivate an attitude of gratitude and experience joy, resilience, and stronger relationships.
    Presenter - Ms. Jenna Lightfoot, Integrated Resilience, AFPC/DPFZO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 963933
    VIRIN: 250425-D-JK875-2985
    Filename: DOD_111018221
    Length: 00:22:05
    Location: US

    engagement
    Commanders Program
    Key Support Liaison
    CKSP
    Commanders Key Support

