Team Hanscom Today – Memorial Day Special

This Memorial Day, we pause to honor the brave service members who gave their lives in defense of our nation. From the Civil War to present-day conflicts, their sacrifice defines the spirit of American courage and resilience. Join Staff Sgt. Chad Schmucker as he shares the history and meaning behind Memorial Day, highlights local ceremonies in Bedford, Concord, Lexington, and Lincoln, and honors the memories of three fallen Airmen from Hanscom’s own 66th Security Forces Squadron: SrA Kcey Ruiz; SrA Nathan Sartain; and SrA Jason “Khai” Phan.
Their legacies endure in the very gates and buildings that carry their names at Hanscom AFB.
Let us reflect. Let us remember. Let us never forget. Don’t miss the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|05.21.2025
|05.23.2025 10:54
|Series
|963932
|250521-F-PR861-9948
|DOD_111018200
|00:02:53
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|1
|1
