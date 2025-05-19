Team Hanscom Today – Memorial Day Special

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Memorial Day, we pause to honor the brave service members who gave their lives in defense of our nation. From the Civil War to present-day conflicts, their sacrifice defines the spirit of American courage and resilience. Join Staff Sgt. Chad Schmucker as he shares the history and meaning behind Memorial Day, highlights local ceremonies in Bedford, Concord, Lexington, and Lincoln, and honors the memories of three fallen Airmen from Hanscom’s own 66th Security Forces Squadron: SrA Kcey Ruiz; SrA Nathan Sartain; and SrA Jason “Khai” Phan.



Their legacies endure in the very gates and buildings that carry their names at Hanscom AFB.

Let us reflect. Let us remember. Let us never forget. Don’t miss the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)