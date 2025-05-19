Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hanscom Today – Memorial Day Special

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    This Memorial Day, we pause to honor the brave service members who gave their lives in defense of our nation. From the Civil War to present-day conflicts, their sacrifice defines the spirit of American courage and resilience. Join Staff Sgt. Chad Schmucker as he shares the history and meaning behind Memorial Day, highlights local ceremonies in Bedford, Concord, Lexington, and Lincoln, and honors the memories of three fallen Airmen from Hanscom’s own 66th Security Forces Squadron: SrA Kcey Ruiz; SrA Nathan Sartain; and SrA Jason “Khai” Phan.

    Their legacies endure in the very gates and buildings that carry their names at Hanscom AFB.
    Let us reflect. Let us remember. Let us never forget. Don’t miss the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 963932
    VIRIN: 250521-F-PR861-9948
    Filename: DOD_111018200
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom Today – Memorial Day Special, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    66th Security Forces Squadron
    Memoiral Day
    Team Hanscom Today
    Hanscom Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download