Interview: US Marine discusses CBRN operations in Morocco at African Lion 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Rivera, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, discusses his role during African Lion 2025 (AL25), as well as the importance of a CBRN demonstration with host nation partners in Agadir, Morocco, May 19, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)