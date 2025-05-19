Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: US Marine discusses CBRN operations in Morocco at African Lion 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Rivera, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, discusses his role during African Lion 2025 (AL25), as well as the importance of a CBRN demonstration with host nation partners in Agadir, Morocco, May 19, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 09:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963927
    VIRIN: 250519-A-MI845-1072
    Filename: DOD_111018146
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: AGADIR, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: US Marine discusses CBRN operations in Morocco at African Lion 2025, by SSG Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Marine Forces Reserve
    AfricanLion
    Chemical Operations
    StrongerTogether
    Decontamination Suit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download