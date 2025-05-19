B-Roll: US Soldiers teach tactical combat casualty care to joint allied forces at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 409th Medical Company Area Support, 172nd Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 330th Medical Brigade, teach tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) to joint allied forces during African Lion 25 (AL25) in Tifnit, Morocco, May 13, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (Video altered for security purposes) (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer)



Shot List

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Member of the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) instructs joint allied forces on TCCC.

(00:00:08) CLOSE UP: Spc Casteel assists allies loading skidco

(00:00:16) LONG SHOT: Moroccan pulls skido with rifle

(00:00:20) CLOSE UP: Tourniquet