    U.S. Coast Guard Station Canaveral boat crew members assist disabled vessel

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Canaveral boat crew members tow a mariner back to shore off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 21, 2025. The vessel was safely anchored offshore and established a communication schedule with U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville until a commercial salvage company towed the vessel and its passengers safely ashore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963918
    VIRIN: 250521-G-WP415-1003
    Filename: DOD_111017981
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

