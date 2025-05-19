US Army Staff Sgt discusses NCO development during African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gil Malave, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses the importance of non-commissioned officer (NCO) development during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Agadir, Morocco, May 12, 2025. “NCO development is the most important training that an NCO could have in the Army," said Malave. "Since the NCO corps is the backbone of the Army, we need to be able to understand NCO roles and responsibilities as well as how to train your team on how to be ready to fight at any moment." AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer)



(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of Moroccan military sit attentively at desk

(00:00:08) LONG SHOT: Members of Moroccan military move to front of room to teach

(00:00:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Member of Moroccan military teaches class

(00:00:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Students file to front of room to teach

(00:00:33) MEDIUM SHOT: Students paying attention

(00:00:41) LONG SHOT: Students paying attention

(00:00:47) LONG SHOT: Member of Moroccan military receives diploma from U.S. General

(00:00:59) Interview with SSG Gil Malave