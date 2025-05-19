B-Roll: Multinational partners participate in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear exercise at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multinational partners attend the African Lion 2025 (AL25) chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) defense exercise in Agadir, Morocco, May 20, 2025. The CBRN exercise featured a coordinated search and seizure of a vessel in port, integrating U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal, U.S. Special Operations Forces, U.S. Navy medical and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, focusing on countering weapons of mass destruction operations, CBRN threat mitigation and joint boarding procedures. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)



Shot List

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Moroccan service member gives a speech

(000:03:09) LONG SHOT: Multinational senior leaders watch a military exercise

(00:08:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Rack focus of multinational senior leaders watching a military exercise

(00:16:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan flag

(00:22:08) LONG SHOT: Military service members operating a dinghy

(00:32:20) LONG SHOT: Military service members operating a dinghy

(00:41:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces climbing onto a boat

(00:53:13) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational forces pulling security

(00:57:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational forces climbing onto a boat

(01:04:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational forces conducting security

(01:11:10) CLOSE UP SHOT: Multinational forces climbing up a latter

(01:16:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational forces conducting security

(01:22:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational forces conducting underwater searches

(01:31:05) LONG SHOT: Moroccan service member disarming a simulated bomb

(01:38:19) LONG SHOT: Moroccan service member disarming a simulated bomb

(01:49:17) LONG SHOT: Moroccan service member disarming a simulated bomb

(02:10:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Simulated bomb being moved

(02:18:12) CLOSE UP SHOT: Simulated bomb being moved

(02:31:00) LONG SHOT: Military member walking towards a simulated bomb

(02:37:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Military member disarming a simulated bomb

(02:48:03) LONG SHOT: Simulated chemical casualties walking

(02:53:09) LONG SHOT: Simulated chemical casualties walking off a boat

(03:04:18) MEDIUM SHOT: Simulated chemical casualties receiving care

(03:13:21) LONG SHOT: Simulated chemical casualties receiving care

(03:21:18) LONG SHOT: Simulated casualties loaded onto a medical gurney

(03:32:11) LONG SHOT: Simulated casualties loaded onto a medical gurney

(03:42:12) LONG SHOT: Simulated casualty being decontaminated

(03:53:24) LONG SHOT: Simulated casualty being medically evacuated

(04:26:23) LONG SHOT: Medical Helicopter taking flight

(04:33:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational service members donning chemical gear

(04:40:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational service members donning chemical gear

(04:45:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational service members evaluating simulated casualties

(04:52:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational service members evaluating simulated casualties

(05:01:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Simulated casualty being evacuated

(05:08:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Simulated casualty being evacuated