Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller describes Fox Battery 210's role in conducting High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) testing.

USMC Capt. Justin Miller highlights Fox Battery 210's role in High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) testing during Swift Response in Visby, Sweden, May 21, 2025. The Marine Corps can rapidly deploy HIMARS anywhere in the world. This speed and agility allow us to respond swiftly to any threat and deal a deathblow to adversaries before they know we are there.



Courtesy footage provided by Joel Thungren of the Swedish Armed Forces.