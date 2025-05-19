Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller describes Fox Battery 210's role in conducting High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) testing.

    SWEDEN

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jason Goselin 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    USMC Capt. Justin Miller highlights Fox Battery 210's role in High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) testing during Swift Response in Visby, Sweden, May 21, 2025. The Marine Corps can rapidly deploy HIMARS anywhere in the world. This speed and agility allow us to respond swiftly to any threat and deal a deathblow to adversaries before they know we are there.

    Courtesy footage provided by Joel Thungren of the Swedish Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 05:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963908
    VIRIN: 250521-A-PK258-9944
    Filename: DOD_111017792
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SE

    This work, Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller describes Fox Battery 210's role in conducting High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) testing., by SGT Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

