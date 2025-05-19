U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission give a shout out to family, friends and the Philadelphia Phillies back home. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 04:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|963905
|VIRIN:
|250430-Z-BK944-1483
|Filename:
|DOD_111017781
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SBCT Phillies Shout Out, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
