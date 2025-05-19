Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT Phillies Shout Out

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.30.2025

    Video by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission give a shout out to family, friends and the Philadelphia Phillies back home. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 04:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 963905
    VIRIN: 250430-Z-BK944-1483
    Filename: DOD_111017781
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th SBCT Phillies Shout Out, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Major League Baseball
    MLBPhillies
    Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine

