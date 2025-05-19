U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 19, 2025, during Swift Response 2025. The training hones small-unit tactics, decision-making, and mission execution in complex urban environments, while reinforcing NATO interoperability in a multinational setting. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 04:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963904
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-IG394-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111017779
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Swift Response 2025, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.