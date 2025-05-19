Marines from Fox Battery 210, Camp Lejune, NC, travel from Andoya, Norway to Visby, Sweden to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) test, with allied nations, May 21, 2025, as part of Swift Response. The Marine Corps’ High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) isn’t just a weapon; it’s a strategic enabler. Its precision and range allow us to project credible combat power, deter potential adversaries, and reassure allies – all with a remarkably small footprint.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963903
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-PK258-6896
|Filename:
|DOD_111017753
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|VISBY, SE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-ROLL: Marines Fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden, by SGT Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
