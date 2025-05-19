Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Marines Fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden

    VISBY, SWEDEN

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jason Goselin 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Marines from Fox Battery 210, Camp Lejune, NC, travel from Andoya, Norway to Visby, Sweden to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) test, with allied nations, May 21, 2025, as part of Swift Response. The Marine Corps’ High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) isn’t just a weapon; it’s a strategic enabler. Its precision and range allow us to project credible combat power, deter potential adversaries, and reassure allies – all with a remarkably small footprint.

