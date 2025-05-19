B-ROLL: Marines Fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines from Fox Battery 210, Camp Lejune, NC, travel from Andoya, Norway to Visby, Sweden to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) test, with allied nations, May 21, 2025, as part of Swift Response. The Marine Corps’ High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) isn’t just a weapon; it’s a strategic enabler. Its precision and range allow us to project credible combat power, deter potential adversaries, and reassure allies – all with a remarkably small footprint.