    U.S. Marines Visit Sweden to Conduct High Mobility Artillery Test with Allies

    SWEDEN

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jason Goselin 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Cpl. Thomas Ruplinger from Fox Battery 210, Camp Lejune, NC, describes his mission from Andoya, Norway to Visby, Sweden to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) test, with allied nations, May 21, 2025, as part of Swift Response. The Marine Corps can rapidly deploy HIMARS anywhere in the world. This speed and agility allow us to respond swiftly to any threat and deal a deathblow to adversaries before they know we are there.

    Courtesy footage provided by Joel Thungren of the Swedish Armed Forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 04:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963902
    VIRIN: 250521-A-PK258-2849
    Filename: DOD_111017752
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SE

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

