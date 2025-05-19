U.S. Marines Visit Sweden to Conduct High Mobility Artillery Test with Allies

Cpl. Thomas Ruplinger from Fox Battery 210, Camp Lejune, NC, describes his mission from Andoya, Norway to Visby, Sweden to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) test, with allied nations, May 21, 2025, as part of Swift Response. The Marine Corps can rapidly deploy HIMARS anywhere in the world. This speed and agility allow us to respond swiftly to any threat and deal a deathblow to adversaries before they know we are there.
Courtesy footage provided by Joel Thungren of the Swedish Armed Forces.
