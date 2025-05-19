Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Roll- Force on Force Training at Swift Response 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SETERMOAN, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Glass 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division along side Britain's 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment and Hungarian Infantry Rangers face off against Norwegian Soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armored Battalion, Brigade North during Swift Response 25 in Setermoan, Norway May 15, 2025. The training was conducted as part of Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Glass)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 04:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963901
    VIRIN: 250515-A-WU853-2204
    Filename: DOD_111017700
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: SETERMOAN, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Roll- Force on Force Training at Swift Response 25, by SFC Dennis Glass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers, 82nd ABN DIV, StrongerTogether, DefenderEurope, 361stTPASE, swiftresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download