Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division along side Britain's 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment and Hungarian Infantry Rangers face off against Norwegian Soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armored Battalion, Brigade North during Swift Response 25 in Setermoan, Norway May 15, 2025. The training was conducted as part of Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Glass)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 04:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963901
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-WU853-2204
|Filename:
|DOD_111017700
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|SETERMOAN, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B Roll- Force on Force Training at Swift Response 25, by SFC Dennis Glass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
