    USACE FED Employees 250th U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Anniversary Wishes

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2025

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Soon No, Chief of the Quality Assurance Branch, Construction Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), wishes the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a happy 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 04:02
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    #USACE250
    #ARMY250
    #FED

