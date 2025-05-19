U.S. Army 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre, director of effects for the Bayonet Innovation Team, discusses first-person view (FPV) drone training during Swift Response 2025 at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, May 20, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
