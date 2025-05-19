NATO forces sharpen skills in Lithuania during Iron Wolf 2025 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Iron Wolf 2025 field training exercise took place in Lithuania with the participation of around 3,700 troops and 700 military vehicles from several NATO member countries including Czechia, Germany, Lithuania and Norway.



The exercise saw troops from the Lithuanian Iron Wolf Infantry Brigade and the NATO multinational battlegroup Lithuania, integrated into the brigade and based in Rukla, train the planning and execution of defensive and offensive operations.