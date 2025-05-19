Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO forces sharpen skills in Lithuania during Iron Wolf 2025 B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Laurence Cameron 

    Natochannel           

    The Iron Wolf 2025 field training exercise took place in Lithuania with the participation of around 3,700 troops and 700 military vehicles from several NATO member countries including Czechia, Germany, Lithuania and Norway.

    The exercise saw troops from the Lithuanian Iron Wolf Infantry Brigade and the NATO multinational battlegroup Lithuania, integrated into the brigade and based in Rukla, train the planning and execution of defensive and offensive operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963893
    VIRIN: 200515-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111017664
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download