NATO forces sharpen skills in Lithuania during Iron Wolf 2025 B-roll

The Iron Wolf 2025 field training exercise took place in Lithuania with the participation of around 3,700 troops and 700 military vehicles from several NATO member countries including Czechia, Germany, Lithuania and Norway.
The exercise saw troops from the Lithuanian Iron Wolf Infantry Brigade and the NATO multinational battlegroup Lithuania, integrated into the brigade and based in Rukla, train the planning and execution of defensive and offensive operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 03:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963893
|VIRIN:
|200515-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111017664
|Length:
|00:06:50
|Location:
|LT
