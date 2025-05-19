Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-7th Infantry Regiment Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Camila Troncoso and Sgt. Christian Logan, combat medics assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, perform a point-to-point blood transfusion on a simulated casualty, Sgt. Joseph Smith, an infantryman with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, after a simulated attack during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center(JMRC), Germany, May 20, 2025. Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

