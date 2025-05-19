Spc. Camila Troncoso and Sgt. Christian Logan, combat medics assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, perform a point-to-point blood transfusion on a simulated casualty, Sgt. Joseph Smith, an infantryman with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, after a simulated attack during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center(JMRC), Germany, May 20, 2025. Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 02:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963890
|VIRIN:
|250520-Z-VM883-6901
|Filename:
|DOD_111017638
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-7th Infantry Regiment Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
