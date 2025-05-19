Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C7F, USS Blue Ridge Sailors Participate in Basketball Game with New Zealand Defense Forces

    WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

    05.18.2025

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 19, 2025) Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) ab members of the New Zealand Defense Force participate in an interagency basketball tournament as part of a community relations event during the ship’s scheduled port visit in Wellington, New Zealand, May 19, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 02:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963885
    VIRIN: 250519-N-JV223-5235
    PIN: 0002
    Filename: DOD_111017546
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: WELLINGTON, NZ

    This work, C7F, USS Blue Ridge Sailors Participate in Basketball Game with New Zealand Defense Forces, by SCPO Barry Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

