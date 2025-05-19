Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250520-N-SW005-1291 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 20, 2025) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conduct a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, May 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 23:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963882
    VIRIN: 250520-N-SW005-1291
    Filename: DOD_111017484
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Shoot, by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download