Balikatan 25: 40 years shoulder to shoulder

Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. armed forces participate in Exercise Balikatan 25 in the Philippines, April 21 to May 9, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. This video package was created using Adobe Premiere Pro 25, Adobe After Effects 25 and Adobe Illustrator 25. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)



