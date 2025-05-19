Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: LA Fleet Week 2025: officials host press conference aboard USS Iowa

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. military and city officials host a press conference for Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 aboard the Battleship USS Iowa Museum in Los Angeles, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 23:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963871
    VIRIN: 250521-M-KI463-2001
    Filename: DOD_111017203
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    USMC, Marines, Navy, Fleet Week, LAFW2025, 3rd Maw Band

