B-Roll: LA Fleet Week 2025: officials host press conference aboard USS Iowa

U.S. military and city officials host a press conference for Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 aboard the Battleship USS Iowa Museum in Los Angeles, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 23:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963871
|VIRIN:
|250521-M-KI463-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111017203
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
