Fort Hamilton Annual Salute to Ships 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963870" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton held its annual Salute to Ships event May 21, marking the opening of Fleet Week New York 2025. Soldiers from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point fired a ceremonial cannon salute from Fort Hamilton as the flagship USS New York, sailed towards the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The flag ship was followed by ships from the New York Fire Department, US Coast Guard, US Naval Academy and from allied Naval Forces. The week-long event allows the public to interact with sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members while highlighting modern naval capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)