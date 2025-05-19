Fort Hamilton Annual Salute to Ships 2025

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton held its annual Salute to Ships event May 21, marking the opening of Fleet Week New York 2025. Soldiers from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point fired a ceremonial cannon salute from Fort Hamilton as the flagship USS New York, sailed towards the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The flag ship was followed by ships from the New York Fire Department, US Coast Guard, US Naval Academy and from allied Naval Forces. The week-long event allows the public to interact with sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members while highlighting modern naval capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 21:47
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
