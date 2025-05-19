Tom Cruise meets with wounded warriors, Gold Star families and service members from JBSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Director Christopher McQuarrie and actor Tom Cruise visit with Gold Star families, Wounded Warriors and service members before a private viewing of their movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the Rivercenter AMC theater, in San Antonio Texas, May 22, 2025. McQuarrie and Cruise's new movie is a continuation from the previous movie, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which grossed more than $571 million dollars worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)