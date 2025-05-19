Director Christopher McQuarrie and actor Tom Cruise visit with Gold Star families, Wounded Warriors and service members before a private viewing of their movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the Rivercenter AMC theater, in San Antonio Texas, May 22, 2025. McQuarrie and Cruise's new movie is a continuation from the previous movie, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which grossed more than $571 million dollars worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963867
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-XZ183-1311
|Filename:
|DOD_111016998
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tom Cruise meets with wounded warriors, Gold Star families and service members from JBSA, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS
