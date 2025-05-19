Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tom Cruise meets with wounded warriors, Gold Star families and service members from JBSA

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Director Christopher McQuarrie and actor Tom Cruise visit with Gold Star families, Wounded Warriors and service members before a private viewing of their movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the Rivercenter AMC theater, in San Antonio Texas, May 22, 2025. McQuarrie and Cruise's new movie is a continuation from the previous movie, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which grossed more than $571 million dollars worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963867
    VIRIN: 250522-F-XZ183-1311
    Filename: DOD_111016998
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tom Cruise meets with wounded warriors, Gold Star families and service members from JBSA, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Gold Star Families
    Tom Cruise
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Christopher McQuarrie
    Mission Impossible

