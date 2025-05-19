Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FWNY25: Col. William V. Gorsuch

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Colonel William V. Gorsuch, commanding officer of Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force New York, speaks about the significance of Fleet Week New York in lower Manhattan, New York City, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 01:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963865
    VIRIN: 250522-M-PE138-1002
    Filename: DOD_111016954
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

