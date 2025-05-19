Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tom Cruise meets with wounded warriors, Gold Star families and service members from JBSA

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Actor Tom Cruise greets wounded warriors and leaders from Joint Base San Antonio during a reception at Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas, May 22, 2025. Cruise visited with service members to thank them for their sacrifices in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963864
    VIRIN: 250522-F-GG507-1001
    Filename: DOD_111016939
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Wounded Warrior
    Gold Star Families
    Tom Cruise
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Christopher McQuarrie
    Mission Impossible

