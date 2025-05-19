Tom Cruise meets with wounded warriors, Gold Star families and service members from JBSA

Actor Tom Cruise greets wounded warriors and leaders from Joint Base San Antonio during a reception at Hotel Emma, San Antonio, Texas, May 22, 2025. Cruise visited with service members to thank them for their sacrifices in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)
|05.22.2025
|05.22.2025 19:33
|B-Roll
|963864
|250522-F-GG507-1001
|DOD_111016939
|00:01:36
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|4
|4
