U.S. Coast Guard Station Canaveral boat crew members assist disabled vessel

U.S. Coast Guard Station Canaveral boat crew members tow a mariner back to shore off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 21, 2025. The vessel was safely anchored offshore and established a communication schedule with U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville until a commercial salvage company towed the vessel and its passengers safely ashore.
|05.21.2025
|05.22.2025 19:02
|Video Productions
|963861
|250521-G-WP415-1003
|DOD_111016899
|00:00:17
|US
|0
|0
