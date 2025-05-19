1st IO Inactivation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Thursday, May 8th, 2025, the 1st Information Operations Command (Land) held its inactivation Ceremony at Thurman Auditorium in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. It was initially activated on May 1st, 1995, then again as a multi-component organization within the Army on October 15th, 2006. After 30 years of service, the mission of the 1st Information Operations Command (Land) has been rendered complete.