    1st IO Inactivation Ceremony

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Clark 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    On Thursday, May 8th, 2025, the 1st Information Operations Command (Land) held its inactivation Ceremony at Thurman Auditorium in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. It was initially activated on May 1st, 1995, then again as a multi-component organization within the Army on October 15th, 2006. After 30 years of service, the mission of the 1st Information Operations Command (Land) has been rendered complete.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 18:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963849
    VIRIN: 250508-A-XP153-1119
    Filename: DOD_111016691
    Length: 00:34:13
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

